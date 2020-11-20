Betty “BJ” Pennington, 71, of Mount Hermon, KY passed away Friday, November 20th, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. BJ was born in Shevport, LA on December 20, 1948, a daughter of the late Ruby Viola (Davis) and John Doyle Henderson.

She was married to Jerry Dale Pennington, who precedes her in death.

BJ is survived by a daughter, Cristy Dixon, of Sparta, TN; two sons Russell Truxillo, of Liberty Hill, TX; Jamie Pennington, of Fouke, AR; a sister, Ruby Kathryn Griffin, of Mt. Herman, KY; 7 grandchildren, Alexandra Kaytlyn Truxillo, Destiny Russell, Cassidy Dixon, Jamie Lynne Crawford, Joshua Pennington, Laruen Basham and Luke Jones, 9 great grandchildren also survive.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Jane Truxillo.

In compliance with Mrs. Pennington’s wishes, cremation has been chosen.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.