Bobby Tim Pickerell, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, November 20th, at his home.

Bobby was born in The Hickory Ridge Community of Monroe County, KY on August 12, 1956, a son of the late Iva and Dewey Raymond Pickerell. On July 12, 2004, he married Amanda (Howard) Pickerell.

Other than his wife, he is survived by two sons Waylon Pickerell and Wesley Pickerell, three daughters, Laura Strong, Mackenzie Bryant and Kailee Strong, all of Tompkinsville, KY. Bobby is also survived by four sisters, Grace Cleary, of Tompkinsville, KY; Barbara Young, of Burkesville, KY; Kimberly Hines, of Gamaliel, KY; Karen Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; and a brother, Billy Pickerell, of Tompkinsville, KY, and a special friend, Timothy Trobaugh, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Whitman Pickerell; one brother, Basil Pickerell, and two sisters, Dean Botts and Mary Walker.

Due to restrictions from Covid-19, all services will be private. Burial will be in Basil Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for Funeral Expenses. These may be dropped off at the funeral home, on www.yokleytriblefuneralhome.com or mailed to Yokley Trible Funeral Home, P.O. Box 519, Tompkinsville, KY 42167.