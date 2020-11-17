James Allen Hanking, 82, of Glasgow, passed away, Monday, November 16, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Harvey and Lois Peden Hanking. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wanda Lee Chapman Hanking; two brothers; Charles Hanking and Robert Hanking and his wife Shirley; a special niece Debbie Chapman Wood and her husband Tommy and many other special nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; one uncle: Allen Peden and his wife Mary Frances; one aunt Valeria Peden.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: Roland Hanking; two sisters; infant sister and Margaret Hanking; sister-in-law: Lorene Hanking; brother-in-law: Damon Denison; nephew: Joey Thomason; great niece: Stephanie Chapman; father and mother-in-law: Fidell and Jessie Chapman.

Funeral will be Friday, November 20, 2020 12:00 pm at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.