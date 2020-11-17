Linda Cobb, 68 of Bowling Green, formerly of Louisville passed away November 15, 2020 in Bowling Green. Born October 8, 1952 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Leon Cobb and the late Mary Julia Edwards Cobb, she grew up in Hart County.

Upon graduating from high school she attended Spencerian Business College and Jefferson Community College attaining a Business Certificate. Making her home in Louisville she worked for the Louisville Police Department for 27 years and Norton Hospital for 8 years. Upon retiring, she made her home in Bowling Green.

She was a member of Little Blue Springs.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Buford Mack and Carolyn Cobb.

She leaves to mourn two sister, Janice Reed, Bowling Green, Kentucky and Connie Railey (Jeffrey), Winston, Georgia; two brothers; Danny Cobb, Lexington, Kentucky and Donnie Cobb, Horse Cave, Kentucky; aunt, Alma Edwards, Cave City, KY and many nieces, nephews and other family.

A wake will be held 11:30 am-1:00 pm CT Friday, November 20, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Due to recent public health concerns, funeral services are private and limited to immediate family.

The funeral celebration for Linda Cobb will be live streamed on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY-Our-Family-Caring-For-Your-Family

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

Burial will be in the Horse Cave Cemetery Guthrie Street.

Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

