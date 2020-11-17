Steve Thompson,73, of Hestand, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. He was born on July 24, 1947, the son of the late Walter and Zora Mae (Jackson) Thompson. Steve proudly served his country in The United States Army.

He is survived by a special friend, Carlotta Grimsley; two brothers, Terry Thompson and wife Sandra of Hestand, Kentucky and David Thompson and wife June of Gallatin, Tennessee; one sister, Pamela Garmon of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; two grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia (Peggy) Cleary, Linda Lou Thompson, and infant sister, Fannie Marie Thompson.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in the Bailey Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning after 8:00 a.m. until time for the service at

1:00 p.m.

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Thompson.

For the protection of Mr. Thompson’s family, it is kindly asked for everyone coming to the service to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practice social distancing.