Oklahoma City Thunder Promote Assistant Coach Mark Daigneault To Head Coach

The Oklahoma City Thunder has promoted assistant coach Mark Daigneault to be the team’s next head coach. Daigneault joined Billy Donovan’s staff as an assistant coach ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season. Prior to joining the NBA’s Thunder, Daigneault spent five seasons as head coach of the Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. Daigneault led the Blue to a 143-107 record and four playoff appearances, earning G League Coach of the Month three times.

At 35, Daigneault becomes the second-youngest head coach in the league. Daigneault takes over for Donovan, with whom he first began to work as a graduate assistant at the University of Florida.

