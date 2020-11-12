Dwayne Johnson To Produce Reboot of ‘The Scorpion King’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning for the reboot of 2002’s action film The Scorpion King, but not as it’s leading man. Johnson will instead serve as a producer, spearheaded by Universal Pictures and Seven Bucks Productions, which is run by Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

While Johnson won’t reprise his role, reports state that there is a “good possibility” that he will make an appearance. In the original, Johnson starred as Mathayus, otherwise known as the Scorpion King. The film acted as a prequel, taking place 5,000 years before The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, which saw Brendan Frasier in the leading role. The plot for the reboot remains unknown, though the outlet explained that it will be a “contemporary take set in modern times.” The Scorpion King was Johnson’s first break into the world of Hollywood, having been known by his stage name, The Rock, during his wrestling days in the WWE.

