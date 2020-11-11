Nominate Barren Co. for Small Town, Bright Lights

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow-Barren County Tourism is seeking the community’s help in getting a complete Christmas makeover this season.
Maker’s Mark opened submissions for its “Small Town, Bright Lights” initiative on Nov. 2. The distiller is offering a complete Christmas makeover for a small town this season.
“We need your help because this contest is entirely driven by nominations from the town members,” said Tourism Director MacLean Lessenberry.
The decorations included in the contest will total $100,000, and the product will resemble “a Hallmark movie,” Lessenberry said.
The contest closes Friday, Nov. 13. The submissions must include the hashtag #MakeItRemarkable.
The complete rules include the following:
- Must be 21+ to enter
- Enter via Instagram OR Twitter only
- Capture in 280 characters or less why you are nominating Glasgow and what we did in 2020 that was remarkable
- Upload a photo showing why Glasgow is special – Tag @MakersMark and use the hashtag #MakeitRemarkable in your post
- Follow @MakersMark from your account – Include “Glasgow, KY” somewhere in your post so that they know where we’re located
- Ensure that your account is set to “public” – Post only one time. Accounts are only permitted one entry.
- Confirm that the picture attached to your entry does not contain names, e-mail addresses, personal information, license plate numbers, or any branded logos (Nike, Under Armor, Columbia, etc)