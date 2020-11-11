Nominate Barren Co. for Small Town, Bright Lights

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow-Barren County Tourism is seeking the community’s help in getting a complete Christmas makeover this season.

Maker’s Mark opened submissions for its “Small Town, Bright Lights” initiative on Nov. 2. The distiller is offering a complete Christmas makeover for a small town this season.

“We need your help because this contest is entirely driven by nominations from the town members,” said Tourism Director MacLean Lessenberry.

The decorations included in the contest will total $100,000, and the product will resemble “a Hallmark movie,” Lessenberry said.

The contest closes Friday, Nov. 13. The submissions must include the hashtag #MakeItRemarkable.

The complete rules include the following: