Wednesday 11th November 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Netflix Renews ‘The Umbrella Academy For Season 3

  • @ 4:10 am

Netflix has officially renewed The Umbrella Academy for Season 3. Steve Blackman is set to return as showrunner, and The Umbrella Academy comic co-creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba will return as executive producers. 

Most of the cast will reprise their roles: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. 

Like the first two seasons, Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will consist of 10 episodes. Production is set to begin in Toronto this February.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Via popculture.com
The super-powered Hargreeves siblings are headed back to Netflix for another season. On Tuesday,…
 

Editorial credit: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC