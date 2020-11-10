President Trump To Lose Special Twitter Privileges After Inauguration Of President-Elect Biden

President Donald Trump will lose special Twitter privileges he has as a government official when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office on Jan. 20.” A Twitter spokesperson said, “A critical function of our service is providing a place where people can openly and publicly respond to their leaders and hold them accountable. With this in mind, there are certain cases where it may be in the public interest to have access to certain tweets, even if they would otherwise be in violation of our rules.”

Twitter allows government officials to tweet things that otherwise may be removed for violating its rules due to a public-interest exception. Twitter confirmed that once Trump leaves office, he could be subject to a ban like any other user who incites violence or posts false information about voting and the COVID-19 pandemic. Twitter added that tweets from a world leader can still be removed if they promote terrorism, make direct threats against an individual, post private information or intimate photos without the subject’s consent or engage in child sexual exploitation or encourage self-harm.

Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January Via www.nbcnews.com U.S. President Donald Trump will be subject to the same Twitter rules as any other user when…

Editorial credit: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com