Milwaukee Bucks’ Sterling Brown Agrees To $750K Lawsuit Settlement

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown has reached a $750,000 settlement agreement in his civil rights lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee, nearly three years after his run-in with police officers.

On Jan. 26, 2018, Brown alleged that Milwaukee officers targeted him outside a Walgreens store because he is black. They used a stun gun when he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered, while waiting for a parking citation. Brown first filed the lawsuit in June 2018 after body-camera footage was released showing a Milwaukee police officer stepping on his ankle during the arrest while others mocked his potential civil rights complaint.

Brown wants the settlement to also include a joint statement from the City of Milwaukee that contains an admission of a constitutional violation and a commitment to incorporate changes to the Milwaukee Police Department Standard Operating Procedures, which must be implemented within 180 days of the agreement.

