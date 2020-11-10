Linda R. Patton ( Updated)

Linda R. Patton A native of Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Mildred Neff Kinkead. She was a retired CNA who loved caring for people. She loved her family; playing cards; taking pictures; and reading.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years Dave Patton; four children: David Patton, Jr. (Bernie), Donnie Patton, Daryl Wayne Patton (Kurt), and Brandy Torres (Jose); 11 grandchildren: 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Richard Kinkead and Keith Kinkead.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Cave City Cemetery under the direction of the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.