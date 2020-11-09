Janet Carol Broady, 79, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. Janet was born in Glasgow on October 9, 1941 to the late William Leon Poore and Winnie Maple Goode Poore. Janet worked at several different jobs in and around Glasgow, to include manager of Hidden Attic Antique Store. She was a proud graduate of Temple Hill High School Class of 1959 and a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include her husband, whom she married on May 28, 1977, Marshell Broady of Glasgow, daughter, Marsha Broady of Glasgow; son, Tim Harlow (Karyn) of Carrolton, TX; grandchildren, Lillian Hope Harlow, Lucy Louise Harlow, Danielle Brewster, Kimberly Settle (Jason), and Trevor Daniels; great grandchildren, Trey Brown, Colby Brewster, Brooklyn Shirley, and Olivia Shirley; brother Jimmie Poore (Bonnie) of Glasgow; sister in law, Vicki Poore of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, William “Billy” Poore; and a sister, Martha Poore.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm Thursday, November 12th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00am until time for service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donation be made to the Next Step Ministry by going online, www.nextstepglasgow.com.

The funeral celebration for Janet will be live streamed 2:00 pm Thursday, November 12th where family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration. All those who wish to honor and remember Janet in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.