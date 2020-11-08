Myrna Sue Floyd, 78 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Franklin and Elsie Mae Miller Roberson and wife of 52 years to the late Richard Harold Floyd, Sr. She is preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Roberson and a brother-in-law, Bobby Floyd, Sr. Myrna was a housewife and a member of Boiling Springs Church of Christ where she was baptized along with her husband in June 2008.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law to the following survivors: her daughter, Melinda Elkins (Timmy); her son, Richard “Rick” Floyd, Jr.; three grandchildren, Chad Elkins (Miranda Jo), Bradley Elkins (Amy) and Miranda Harriman(Shawn); nine great grandchildren, Chase Elkins (Kelsey), Nick Elkins (Gracie Walden), Wyatt Elkins, Alex Elkins, Clay Elkins, Bayleigh Harriman, Korben Harriman, Macey Mae Harriman and Brody Harriman; two sisters, Barbara Talley(Sonny) and Bettye Hendrick (Harold Lee); four sisters-in-law, Martha Lou Floyd, Marilyn Roberson, Sandra Duvall and Diane Dyer (Barry); two brothers-in-law, Ronnie and Gary Floyd and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Walk through visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until hour of service at 2 p.m.

Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Humane Society or Hosparus Barren River