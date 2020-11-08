Barbara Wisdom, 78 , of Edmonton passed away peacefully Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 2, 1942 the daughter of the late Riley and Effie Mae Walbert Gibson. Barbara was a beloved wife, mom and grandma and was a member of the Casey Fork Church of Christ.

Barbara is survived by her husband James Lewis Wisdom. One son Tim Wisdom and wife Leslie of Edmonton. Two daughters. Carolyn Parnell and husband Lanny, Debbie Glass and husband Donnie all of Edmonton. Two brothers. Floyd Gibson and Eugene (Louise) Gibson all of Edmonton. Four sisters. Betty Shive, Wilma Phelps and Ruby Hurt, Shirley Mutter (Yancey) all of Edmonton. Eight grandchildren. James David Parnell (Brittany), Brandi Glass, Brandon Glass, Tiffany Matthews (David), Riley Wisdom, Ramsey Wisdom, Rudy Wisdom and Riann Wisdom. Three great grandchildren. Harper Parnell, Kennon and Landree Matthews. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents Barbara was preceded in death by a sister Josephine Fields. Four brothers in laws. Junior Shive, Kenneth Hurt, Herbert Fields and Marvin Phelps.

Private funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton for the family with burial in the Moore Springs Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. All those who wish to attend the visitation and honor Barbara in person is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.

Expressions of sympathy can take form of donations to the Casey Fork Church of Christ in care of Pam Simpson, 159 Ferris Fork Rd. Burkesville, Kentucky. 42717.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mrs. Wisdom. Please share your messages of condolence at www.butler-funeralhome.com. . .