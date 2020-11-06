‘Wedding Crashers” Sequel With Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson “In The Works”

15 years since Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson played best friends who crashed weddings to meet girls in Wedding Crashers, and it looks like they may be reprising their roles very soon. The 2005 comedy had an all-star cast, featuring Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour and Bradley Cooper.

Vaughn, 50, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week: “Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie. There has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”

Wilson, 51, and Vaughn have appeared in multiple movies together, including 2013’s The Internship, which marked the first time they led a film side-by-side since Wedding Crashers.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com