Billy Joe James, 88, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Venus Elbert James and Goldie Medley James. He was a Master Electrician and had operated Billy Joe James Electric for 53 years. He loved working; but most of all he loved his family and his God.

Survivors include his wife Flora Mae Wood James; one daughter, Marla James Montell of Shelbyville, KY; two grandsons: William Tyler Montell of Nashville, TN and Joseph Hunter Montell and his wife Dr. Kimberly Montell of Moore, OK; two sisters-in-law: Opal Logsdon and Donna Barrick; several precious nieces, nephews, and great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and six sisters.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday on the lawn of First Christian Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2 pm Sunday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are recommended.