Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Oct. 26, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occurred from Oct. 26 through Oct. 31, 2020. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Keller A. Fishback and Michelle D. Fishback to Christopher W. Brown and Heather N. Brown, 10.07 acres, Burton Ridge Road, $199,900.

Ronald Tinsley and Jerline Tinsley to Garner A. Murrell and Kimberly Y. Murrell, Lot 8, Barren Trace, $499,900.

Cheryl L. Myers to Stuart L. Myers and Kasey N. Myers, 4.28 acres, Wilson Road.

Martha Lee Stuart to Darrell T. Smith Sr., Lot 11, Shady Acres Subdivision.

Cheryl Berry (master commissioner), Independent Capital Holdings LLC, David Crawford, unknown spouse of David Crawford, Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Barren, City of Glasgow, South Central Bank LLC, Weaver Tax Link LLC, Taz Automotive Inc. DBA NAPA Auto Parts, Gillie Hyde Ford Lincoln Inc., and Midland Funding LLC to Southern Cross Estates Inc., 1.006 acres, Reynolds Road.

Windell Wayne Wisdom and Belinda Wisdom to Warren Wisdom, two parcels, Bon Ayr-Park City Glasgow Road, $50,000.

William F. Fennecken and Sherry Lynn Fennecken to William Fredrick Fennecken II, .847 acres (Tract 4), Dripping Springs Road.

Loretta Bowles to Julio Sales Gomez and Margarita Mata, Tract 2, Grandview Avenue, $55,000.

William E. Marine Investing LLC to Stephen Ayers and Elizabeth Ayers, multiple lots (35, 36 and 37), Cheyenne Valley Subdivision, $70,000.

Wilmer L. Hodges and Dorothy M. Hodges Revocable Living Trust to Belvins & Blevins LLC, Tract 1 and 2, Donnelly Drive, $52,000.

Robert Woodcock to Richard T. Alexander (trustee), Julie Mae Woodcock and Amelia Grace Woodcock, 2.8 acres, Highway 313, $100,000.

Richard Lee Batson and Sharon Batson to Chase A. Phillips, Tract 6, Aline Shirley Farm, $77,000.

Cheryl L. Myers to Keven Pruitt and Tammy Oakes, 44.576 acres, Griderville Road, $223,000.

Albert B. Sexton to Beth Ann Taylor and Stanley M. Taylor, Lot 1, Meadowlawn Addition, $80,000.

Anthony B. Stephens, Tony Stephens and Connie R. Crabtree to Carla Kampf and Michael Kampf, two parcels, New Salem Road, $202,000.

Estate of Hooti Marie Middleton to Traiton H. Thompson, Lot 2, Barren County, $55,000.

Robert T. Johnson, Michelle L. Johnson, Sandra K. Bowles and Sandra K. Johnson to Martha F. Wren, 1.113 acres (Tract 8), Mutter Road, $42,200.

Angelita Shirley, Angelita Christie and Robert Shirley to Duane Strehle, Lot, Bryan Street, $8,000.

Betty L. Denton to James E. Haley and Darothy Haley, multiple tracts, Rick Road, $325,000.

Derek S. Pennycuff to Casey M. Pennycuff, Lot 17, Wedgewood Subdivision.

Jefferey S. Aidala and Gwynne Aidala to Richard A. Harlow, 2.644 acres, Highway 1519.

Blevins & Blevins LLC to Judith R. Jessie, Lot 1A, Ridgecrest Estates, $189,000.

Gary W. Forbis and Terry Forbis to Patrick Kinney, .61 acres, Hiseville-Bearwallow Road, $95,000.

Zach Fisher Enterprises LLC to Orby Martin and Nellie Bell, .478 (Lot 2), New Salem Road, $159,500.

Phillip E. Pike to Daniel C. Lawler, Lot 10, Siddens Road, $15,000.

Raymond Wilson to Raymond Wilson, 40 acres, Big Meadow Road.

Clifton H. Myers to Carlie Coe Jr. and Susan L. Coe, Lot 4, San Dan Estates, $9,000.

The Estate of Carol L. Sturdivant to Karen D. Johnson, two parcels, Railton Coles Bend Road.

Allison Smith and Brandon K. Smith to Tracy L. Smith, multiple tracts, Kino Road, $131,000.

Kevin Bow and Debbie Bow to Kevin Buntin and Megan Buntin, 6.54 acres, Kino-Eighty Road.

Donald R. Davis and Pearl M. Davis to J&P Farms LLC, .428 acres, Highway 255, $25,000.

JB Enterprises of Cave City Inc. to IGO Holdings LLC, Lot, U.S. Highway 68/80, $375,000.

Sandra K. Gentry to Samuel D. Compton and Kathy A. Compton, Lot, Mammoth Cave Road, $29,500.