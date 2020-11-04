Tampa Bay Buccaneers Activate WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they have officially activated former Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown from the suspended list. Following his activation, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown will have a role in Sunday night’s game against the division rival New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers signed Brown to a one-year contract last week Brown recently finished an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Due to his eight-game ban, he was only permitted to work out with the Buccaneers’ strength and conditioning staff and attend team meetings. He was unable to practice with the team.

Brown, who previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, has 11,263 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns in his 10-year career.