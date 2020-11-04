Hulu’s “Castle Rock” Officially Canceled After Two Seasons

Hulu’s Castle Rock, the Stephen King-inspired anthology series, has officially been canceled after two seasons.

Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, the series was set in the fictional Maine town of the title, which appears multiple times in King’s horror works. The first season, premiering in July 2018, took inspiration from the author’s Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption and other works, with a cast that included Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy, and Terry O’Quinn.

The second season, which wrapped on Dec. 11, 2019, starred Lizzy Caplan as a young Annie Wilkes, the psychopath from King’s famous novel Misery. Tim Robbins, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, and Matthew Alan also starred.

Other King adaptations are in production, including The Stand on CBS All Access, Mr. Mercedes on Peacock, HBO Max’s The Shining-inspired Overlook, and a second season of HBO’s The Outsider.

