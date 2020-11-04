Deborah Diane Ballard Warf 56, of Glasgow, KY died November 2, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born November 8, 1963 in Glasgow, KY she was the daughter of the late Jay and Ollie Nell Ballard Grissom. Mrs. Warf was self-employed and member of the Bethesda Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Christopher Warf; two daughters, Chelsea Anderson of Glasgow and Paige Warf of Campbellsville,KY; two sons, Dalton Anderson of Glasgow and Jacob Warf of Greensburg, KY; one sister Jane Massey (Billy) of Glasgow; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday 11:00am until 1:30pm at the A, F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Warf in person at the visitation and service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice social distancing while in the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Warf.