Taraji P. Henson To Host 2020 American Music Awards

ABC and dick clark productions announced Monday that Taraji P. Henson is set to host the 2020 American Music Awards.

Henson said in a statement: “The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans. I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Nominations for the 2020 AMAs were announced last month, yielding five nominations for first-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion — including nods in the New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year categories — becoming the most-nominated female artist this year. Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat all earned four nominations each.

Nominees for the fan-voted award show are based on fan interactions, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity. Fans can vote through Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET by clicking here.

“2020 American Music Awards” (AMAs) will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com