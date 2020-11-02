Gary W. Keen, age 69, of Cub Run, KY, returned to his heavenly father Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company and owner of Mothers Earth Greenhouse. He was an East Hardin High School graduate where he enjoyed baseball.

He was the son of the late Charles Keen and the late Vandora Keen He was also preceded in death by his son Gary Keen II, his two brothers Glenn and Larry Keen.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo “Joey” Keen; two daughters, Kimberly Keen, Cub Run, KY, Bobbi Jo Erdman, NC; one son, Jerry Erdman, Elizabethtown, KY; two sisters, Norma Jean Sherrard (Leroy), Elizabethtown, KY, Linda Robinson, Elizabethtown, KY; daughter- in -law, Sherry Keen; grandkids, Brandi Carter (Josh), Teddy Day, Keagan Walker (Austin), Kylie Keen (Ben), Allie Erdman, Gerard Erdman (Megan), Cameron Keen; great grandkids, Jake Carter, Jax Carter, Chevy Day, Rosalie McClearn; niece, nephews and cousins and the best 4 legged friend, Henery Keen.

He loved his church family at the Lighthouse Church of Nolin Lake and enjoyed his days with his Amish friends that are too many to mention.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Lighthouse Church of Nolin Lake Cemetery with Bro. Chris Matthews officiating.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

—