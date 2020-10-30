Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Married In Intimate Ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels America announced on Thursday. Meals on Wheels is an organization that fights hunger and isolation in the senior citizen community by providing meals across the country.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio,” the post read.

Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The marriage is the first for Jost, while Johansson has been married twice: to actor Ryan Reynolds from September 2008 to December 2010, as well as to Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, with whom she shares daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

