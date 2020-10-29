Thursday 29th October 2020
Kathy Hilton To Join ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 11

Bravo has confirmed that Kathy Hilton will join the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast for it upcoming season 11. Hilton will appear “as a friend of the housewives” and is the mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.  Hilton’s sisters Kyle Richards and Kim Richards have both appeared on the show as cast members.

Hilton joins cast members Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff. The show’s new addition of Hilton comes shortly after Bravo announced that Minkoff will join the series, being its first Asian-American housewife.

Hilton is not unfamiliar to the camera, with acting credits including Wishman, Nanny and the Professor, Bewitched and Happy Days, Additional credits include The Simple Life, According to Paris and The Rockford Files.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

