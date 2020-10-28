Netflix Releases Debut Trailer For The George Clooney Film “Midnight Sky”

Netflix has released an official trailer for The Midnight Sky, a new science fiction film directed by George Clooney. Clooney also stars in the film, portraying a lonely scientist living in the Arctic. Adapted from the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, the film tells the story of two outsiders grappling “with love, regret, and survival in a world transformed.”

In addition to Clooney, this stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Sophie Rundle, Ethan Peck, Miriam Shor, and Tiffany Boone. Netflix will debut The Midnight Sky in select theaters sometime in December, then will begin streaming starting December 23rd.

You can view the official trailer for The Midnight Sky on YouTube.

