Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announce Their Engagement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement Tuesday on social media with a photo of them sharing a kiss while Stefani showed off her ring.

Shelton, 44, captioned his Instagram post: “Hey, @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” Stefani, 51, replied, “@blakeshelton yes please!”

Stefani and Shelton met in 2015 on the set of NBC’s reality-competition series The Voice, where they served as judges. Both had recently gone through divorces (Stefani split from Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from country singer Miranda Lambert). Stefani shares three sons with Rossdale: Kingston, 14; Zuma, 12; and Apollo, 6. Shelton has no children of his own.

Shelton and Stefani released “Nobody But You” off Shelton’s fifth compilation album Fully Loaded: God’s Country which scored him his 27th no. 1 country hit. They followed that up with “Happy Anywhere” in July, their fourth collaboration.

No wedding date has been announced as of press time.

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com