Arizons Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake To Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Injury

Arizona Cardinals starting running back Kenyan Drake is expected to miss multiple games because of an ankle injury. League sources said on Monday that Drake will miss a few weeks due to a slight tear in a ligament in his ankle. Drake suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals’ overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night and didn’t return.

Prior to his departure, Drake had 14 carries for 34 yards and one reception for seven yards. Drake is playing the 2020-21 season on a transition tender worth about $8.5 million, and eads the Cardinals with 512 rushing yards. He also has notched four rushing touchdowns this year. T

he Cardinals will rely on backup tailback Chase Edmonds to be their primary ball carrier in place of Drake. He recorded 58 rushing yards on five carries and seven catches for 87 yards in Arizona’s 37-34 win over Seattle.

