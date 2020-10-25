Peggy Sue Sullivan, age 70, of Wingfield died Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home. The Edmonson County native was born on June 19, 1950 to the late H.V. and Delphia Simmons Buchanan. She was married to the late James “Wooed” Sullivan.

Peggy was employed by Country Oven Bakery, and had worked in several other factories in the Bowling Green area. She was a member of Wingfield United Baptist Church. She leaves to honor her memory– two brothers, Billy Ray Buchanan and Roger Buchanan both of Wingfield; eight nieces, Pam Hopper, Ashley Buchanan, Amanda Hopper, Anna Majors, Brandi Logsdon (Robbie), Alisha Key (Ray), Tiffany Vincent (Justin), and Brittany Smith (Justin); special nephew, Seth Morales; four nephews, Darrell Buchanan (Trina), Danny Buchanan, Jeremy Buchanan and Matthew Key; several great nieces and great nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, J.V. Buchanan and Jimmy Buchanan.

Interment will be in Wingfield Cemetery.

VISITATION

3 – 7pm, Monday, October 26, 2020

9 am-1 pm, Tuesday, October 27,2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel