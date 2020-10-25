Howard Winsett, 66 of Oakland died Thursday, October 22 at his residence.

He was a son of the late Roy Leon and Alma Christine Warren Winsett. He is preceded in death by a brother, Richard Winsett and a sister, Kathy Winsett. Howard was a dedicated family man and loving father, a truck driver and a member of the Teamsters Union.

Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife, Lisa Jones Winsett; his son, Joshua Winsett (Ina) and his daughter, April Mendonca (Rick); four grandchildren; one sister, Donna Cooper (William); five sisters-in-law, Theresa, Shelia, Marilyn, Sharon and Katrina; one brother-in-law, Johnny; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

There will be a walk- through visitation from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 27 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Winsett during this time must wear a mask or appropriate facial covering while inside the funeral home.