Hilary Duff Announces She Is Pregnant With Third Child

Hilary Duff has announced she’s pregnant with her third child. The actress shared the news on Instagram over the weekend, posting a clip of husband Matthew Koma stroking her baby bump and the caption: “We are growing!!! Mostly me.” Koma also shared the big news on his own social media page. “Lol quarantine was fun,” the musician wrote, revealing that “Baby #3” is due in 2021.

The baby will be Duff and Koma’s second together, who welcomed daughter Banks Violet in 2018. Hilary also shares eight-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband, ice hockey pro Mike Comrie.

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com