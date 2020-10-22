William Edward “Bill” Stumph, Jr., 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Hospital. He was born in Lebanon, Kentucky, July 25, 1944 to the late William Stumph and Beulah Roller. Bill graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, in which he used to work for the state and government before retiring.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Stumph; three daughters, Lisa Stumph Netherland, Angela Keller, Tracy Grogan; one step-daughter, Darlene Vanderveer (Freddie); one step-son, Dwayne Pierce (Diana); two sisters, Fannie Lamb and Mary Ann Pee; three brothers, Larry Stumph, Elbert Stumph, and Delbert Stumph. In addition to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will mourn his passing, Bill will be especially missed by his special great-grandsons, Kayden Johnson and Laken Patrick.

Mr. Stumph's family has chosen cremation and due to the governor mandated COVID restrictions, a memorial service may be scheduled at a later date.