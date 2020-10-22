Ronnie Lee Alexander, age 64, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his residence in Glasgow, KY. He was retired from Sumitomo and was a member of Bearwallow Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Charles Alexander and the late Lela Virginia Nuckcols Alexander. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Leshay Alexander.

He is survived by his wife, Bertha Paul Alexander; one daughter, Ashley Middlebrooks (David), Bowling Green, KY; one son, Travis Alexander (Krystal), Munfordville, KY; six grandchildren, Kahlo & David Middlebrooks, Brayden Durbin,Brooklyn, Patience & Aryonna Alexander; four sisters, Marilyn Sue Vesquez-Phares (Ronald) & Joyce Alexander both of Killen, TX, Charlotte Alexander, Glasgow, KY, Sherry A. Rice, Horse Cave, KY; four brothers, Bobby Alexander (Drucilla), Glasgow, KY, James “Cookie” Alexander (Vela), Glasgow, KY, George Ernest Alexander, Glasgow, KY, Charlie Alexander, Temple Hill, KY; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Shayne Stockton officiating.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

—