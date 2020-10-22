Netflix Cancels Hilary Swank Series ‘Away’ After One Season

Netflix has canceled its Hilary Swank-starring drama Away after just one season. The cancellation news comes just six weeks after the series debuted on September 4.

Away starred Swank as Commander Emma Green, an American astronaut who is selected to lead an international crew with members from China, Russia, India, and the U.K. on the first mission to Mars. The mission set to last three years, Emma must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband and teenage daughter when they need her the most. The series also starred Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Vivian Wu, Ray Panthaki, Josh Charles, and Talitha Eliana Bateman.

Netflix has not given an explanation for its decision not to renew the series, which debuted with much success. The series spent much of September ranked among the streamer’s top 10 series, and even held the No. 1 spot for several days after its release

The first and only 10-episode season of Away is available for streaming on Netflix.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com