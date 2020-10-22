Maryland Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Senators Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that a Maryland man faces federal charges for allegedly threatening violence against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and their supporters. James Dale Reed, 42, of Frederick, Md., faces one count of threats against a major candidate for president and vice president.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Maryland say that Reed left a letter threatening Biden and Harris on the doorstep of a fellow Frederick resident Oct. 4. The resident, who had signs supporting Biden in their yard, said they didn’t know the suspect but caught them leaving the letter with a surveillance camera. The letter threatened the two politicians as well as their supporters. The letter threatened to capture and beat Biden, and rape Harris before executing both on national television.

Investigators said they identified Reed based on the camera footage and a citizen tip. They said he initially denied writing the letter, but later confessed and was arrested.

