Thursday 22nd October 2020
Leta L. Pierce

  • @ 2:02 pm

Leta L. Pierce, 80, Glasgow, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.  A native of Texas, she was the daughter of the late John M. Landrum and Mary Gurley Landrum.  She was involved in many facets of life; of late, she was retired manager of a retail art store.

Survivors include one son Randy Pierce and his wife Beth of Glasgow; two daughters-in-law: Debbie Pierce and Jennifer Bivens; one brother, John Landrum and his wife Nancy of New Orleans; six grandchildren; one grandson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons: Reece Pierce and Russ Pierce.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 am on Friday.  Burial will take place at Tyler City Cemetery in Tyler, Texas on Monday, November 2.

