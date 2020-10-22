Judge Benny Dickinson passed away on Monday October 19th surrounded by his family after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Sondra Bowman Dickinson, 3 children, Dawn Dickinson Reynolds (Mike) of Lexington, Sam Day Dickinson (Julie) of Glasgow and Anna Dickinson Riddle (Stephan) of Lexington, as well as 9 grandchildren Drew Reynolds, Ella Dickinson, MaryMichael Reynolds, Benjamin Reynolds, Wilder Pate, Keegan Riddle, Webb Dickinson, Lakeland Pate and Maryn Riddle.

In addition to his survivors, he was predeceased by his parents Samuel Worley and Esther Hauff Dickinson and a beloved brother Robert Worley Dickinson.

Judge Dickinson was the 1960 Salutatorian of GHS before enrolling at Centre College for the fall semester and joining the US Naval Reserves. Upon graduation in the spring of 1964, Judge Dickinson entered OCS in Rhode Island and was then assigned to the heavy cruiser USS Newport News in Norfolk, VA. After 3 years of active duty with and an honorable discharge (LTJG), he retuned to the Bluegrass to pursue a law degree at the University of Kentucky graduating in 1970 (Order of the Coif) and returning to Glasgow to practice law at Richardson, Barrickman & Dickinson with his family. During his legal career, he served in many roles beginning as the Glasgow City Prosecutor (1973). In 1977, Judge Dickinson was elected the first District Judge of the 43rd Judicial District (Barren/Metcalfe) as part of the Judicial Reform Act revamping the court system for the entirety of Kentucky. In 1993, Dickinson was subsequently elected Circuit Judge and served in that role until his retirement in 2001. During his long career on the bench, there were 2 items of note which Judge Dickinson was particularly proud but not especially interested making broadly known. He was a long serving member of Ethics Hotline Committee of the KY Bar Association (KBA) which administers advice to their members on how to best serve their clients ethically when posed with difficult situations and potential conflicts of interest. Additionally, after his retirement, he was also recognized by the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) as a Distinguished Judge (2016) for his record of impartial performance of his duties, as recognized by his peers.

Along with his love of family and the law, Dickinson had other loves which he pursued with the same vigor including First Christian Church of Glasgow, Scouting & the Outdoors (via Rotary Scout Reservation Foundation) and Centre College. Judge Dickinson was a life long member of First Christian Church in Glasgow where he served as deacon, elder, trustee and board chair in his years of service. However, his most cherished position were his many years as the teacher of the Coombs-Dickinson Bible Class and his earlier years in other classes. Much like his lifelong commitment to FCC Glasgow, Judge Dickinson has also been connected since he was a boy to Boy Scout Camp in Temple Hill which is now formally known as the Rotary Scout Reservation Foundation. This camp which has grown into a 200+ acre wildlife and nature sanctuary in recent years under Judge Dickinson’s leadership is where his love for the outdoors was foster by scouting and blossomed into his love for hiking and climbing. However, it also served and remains a place for youth to learn and develop their own connection to God and all his creation. Last but not least, Judge Dickinson held a special love for Centre College. In his short time there, he was encouraged to pursue excellence with a vengeance which drove him to his many successes in life, but he also was give the gift of many of his closest life time friendships. Centre also recognized him as a distinguished alumnus (2004) for not only his service to the school but also his community and Kentucky.

Funeral services for Judge Dickinson will begin with visitation from 4-8 pm on Thursday October 22nd with additional visitation beginning at noon until the time of services at 2 pm on Friday October 23rd. All services will be held at First Christian Church of Glasgow and will require masks and respect social distancing guidelines which will limit seating. For those who are unable to attend the celebration in person due to travel or COVID concerns, there is a live viewing option on YouTube at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqM9YICeW4Y&feature=youtu.be

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to your charity of choice or to the following:

First Christian Church Rotary Scout Reservation Foundation

1100 North Race Street Attn: R. W. Baird

Glasgow, KY 42141 102 East Wayne Street

Glasgow, KY 42141