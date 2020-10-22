Carl Kenton Forrest, 87, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Summer Shade, Kentucky on October 9, 1933 to the late Lemore and Lector Jennings Forrest. He served dutifully in the United States Air Force. Soon After his Military service, he was a salesman for Gordon Potato Chip Company for over 40 years. After his retirement he became a full time Grandpa, making sure his grandson was picked up and delivered wherever he needed and always had snacks. He took great pride in his family and especially watching his grandson Kent play golf. He married his loving late wife, Rebecca Jane Scroggy Forrest in January of 1960 and attended First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include, one daughter, Pam Bulle (Freddie); one grandchild, Kent Bulle (Lauren); and one great-grandchild, Emma Jane Bulle.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lyron Forrest and Wendall Forrest.

A graveside service for Mr. Forrest will be held 11:00am Saturday, October 24th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Forrest in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Forrest. Please Share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com