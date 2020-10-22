Anita Spencer, 64, of Glasgow, KY passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence. The Milroy, IN native was the owner and operator of Southfork Grill and a daughter of the late Elmer John Moore and Lucille Nora Booher Moore.

She is survived by her husband: Danny Spencer, Glasgow, KY;

1 son: Daniel Lewis Spencer and wife, Crystal, Glasgow, KY;

1 daughter: Janie Davenport and husband, Jason, Russellville, KY;

2 brothers: Jackie Moore and wife, Wanda, and Charlie Moore, all of Glasgow, KY;

1 sister: Elaine Lemasters and husband, Gene, Glasgow, KY;

3 grandsons: Jackson Davenport, Dalton Spencer and Logan Spencer and

Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be under the direction of Goad Funeral Home. Complete arrangements will be posted as soon as they become available. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude’s. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.