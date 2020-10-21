Rebecca Ann Hobbs, 62, of Bowling Green passed away at 3:33 AM Sunday Oct. 18, 2020 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker, a 1975 graduate of ECHS and a member of Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was the daughter of the late McClellan Self and Jo Ann Alexander Self.

Public visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:30 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in Alexander Cemetery.

Surviving are her husband, Wayne Clanton “Rusty” Hobbs II; two sons, Wayne Clanton “Trey” Hobbs III and Jon Mathew Hobbs both of Bowling Green; an uncle, Leroy Self (Juliet) of Brownsville; mother-in-law, Sharon Bridges; and father-in-law, Howard Woodard.