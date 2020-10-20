Tennessee Titans Face Potential Fine After Investigation Into COVID-19 Outbreak

According to sources, the Tennessee Titans may receive a fine for COVID-19 violations but will not lose draft picks or forfeit any games following the outbreak within the organization. No individual players are facing disciplinary action following a review by the NFL and the league’s players association. Among the issues discovered were poor communication regarding workouts outside of the team facility and failures to wear masks when required.

The Titans cooperated with the review and were presented with the findings when it was complete. 23 players and staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the outbreak, and the team facility was closed for 16 days. Tennessee’s Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Week 7, while its Week 5 game against the Bills was moved to a Tuesday.

The Titans are 5-0 and will face the undefeated Steelers at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Source: Titans face fine as NFL ends virus audit Via www.espn.com The Titans face a potential fine, though no individual will be disciplined as the NFL has…

Editorial credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com