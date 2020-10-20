7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Near Alaska Triggers Tsunami Warning

On Monday, a tsunami warning was issued for southern Alaska after a major earthquake and large aftershock hit near the Alaskan Peninsula. The warning was later downgraded to an advisory by the National Weather Service.

An initial earthquake with a 7.5 magnitude occurred around Sand Point, Alaska, a city on one of the Shumagin Islands, just before 1 p.m. local time. According to the Official U.S. Geological Survey. An aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes later at a magnitude of 5.8. The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning for the Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska. Police in Homer, Alaska, asked anyone in the potential flooding zone to move to higher ground immediately in fear of a potential tsunami.