Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys Lose To Arizona Cardinals 38-10

The Arizona Cardinals improved to a 4-2 record with a 38-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at AT&T Stadium. Kyler Murray, Christian Kirk and Kenyan Drake led the way for the Cardinals. The Cowboys offense failed, as the team played their first full game without the injured Dak Prescott.

With the win, Arizona — which hasn’t made the postseason since the 2015 season — helped close the gap on the 5-0 Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West.

The Cowboys fell to 2-4 but remained in first place over the 1-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.