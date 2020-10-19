Thomas J “Tom” Hull, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, October 17th, at Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Tom was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on April 25, 1951, a son of the late Goldie Ladonna (Taylor) Hull and James Edward Hull. He was a retired Truck Driver. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. He was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Later Day Saints. Tom was united in marriage to Brenda Hull on October 24, 1970 in Nashville, IN. Brenda preceded him in death on September 2, 2018.

Other than his wife and parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Diana Russell.

Tom is survived by four sons James T. Hull, of Louisville, KY; Christopher Michael Hull, and Kathy, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jeromy Hull, and Sheba, of Burkesville, KY and Kenneth Hull, and April of Tompkinsville, KY; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Thomas is also survived by four sisters, Charlotte Muse, of Florida; Barbara Jones, of Florida ; Becky Jones, of South Carolina; Shirley Stickles, of Florida; and two brothers, Richard Hull, of Indianapolis, IN; Michael Hull, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with burial in Old Mt. Herman Cemetery. Visitation is after 9:30 AM on Tuesday morning at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.