Barren County Property Transfers – Week of Oct. 16, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occurred from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2020. Tax

information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures,

master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Oct. 12, 2020:

M.S.W.D. Investments LLC to Hunter C. Turner, Lot 59, Sun Valley Manor Subdivision,

$136,500.

Sheila G. Mulligan and Michael Mulligan to Elliot Cole, multiple tracts in Barren County,

$332,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and United States of America to Pike & Pike

Landholdings LLC, Lot 10, Longview Court.

Estate of Jeannie E. Underwood to Nahtaboi Properties LLC, multiple tracts, Austin Tracy Road,

$868,485.

Oct. 13, 2020:

Mortgage Solutions of Colorado LLC to Chane Odendaal, .306 acres, North Dixie Highway, $88,000.

Howard Holland LLC. to Thomas P. Uptegraff, 3.622 acres (tract five), Bluff Springs Road, $28,000.

Thomas E. Holmes Jr. and Janie Welsh Holmes and Tommy Jackson Parke (trustee) to Tommy Jackson Parke (trustee), Thomas E. Holmes Jr. and Janie Welsh Holmes, 1.045 acres, New Bowling Green Road.

James S. Thurston to CLC Properties LLC, Lots 8, 9 and 10 (section one), Columbia Heights Subdivision, $1,600.

Chester L. Kingrey and Jo Ann Kingrey to Bruce E. Gregory, Lot 25, Western Hills (section six), $155,000.

Michael C. Bushey and Shao S. Bushey to Ernestina Marlei Lopez Nolasco, Lots 26 and 27, Harston Addition, $7,000.

Eddie A. Endicott and Louisa M. Endicott to Gregory W. Searcy and Amanda L. Adwell, Lot 9, Sun Valley Manor, $120,000.

Carolyn A. Lile and Carolyn A. Perkins to Noah Sanford Hensley III, Lot 27, Glover Hills, $134,000.

Oct. 14, 2020:

Lennox Hill Investment Group LLC to D.L.C. Holdings LLC, two tracts, Water and Trabue Streets, $290,000.

David E. Read and Billie F. Read to D.L.C. Holdings LLC, .098 acres, Trabue Street, $30,000.

Lucas Cove Development to Allan C. Biggs, Lots 23 and 24, Grimes Way, $54,900.

Linda Kennison, Greg Kinnison, Sherry Clark, Danny Barmore, Kellie R. McClure, Greg McClure and Jeremy Riggs to Sidney M. Bunnell and Sue Bunnell, .50 acres, Highway 90, $35,000.

Wendy L. Wisdom to Warren Wisdom, two parcels, Bon Ayr and Park City Road, $50,000.

Victoria Sutherland to Lisa Morgan, 16.627 acres (tract two), Happy Valley Road, $75,000.

Oct. 15, 2020:

Glenn Thomas and Phyllis Thomas to Gerald D. Griffin and Mary Jo Griffin, multiple tracts, Highway 1330, $49,500.

Lonnie Smith and Cathy Smith to Colton Barnes and Lauren Mowery, 9.001 acres, Poplar Springs Road, $53,000.

Jimmy D. Bennett, Joy S. Bennett and Helen S. England to William M. Johnson and Tonya C. Johnson, Lot 14, Jimmy Bennett Property, $10,000.

Eutre Shirley and Baretta Shirley to Willie D. Houchens, Lot 9, Windy Hill Place, $10,000.

Roger Dale Birge Jr., Brandi K. Birge, Wes Stephens (trustee) to Wes Stephens (trustee), Roger Dale Birge Jr. and Brandi K. Birge, 3.66 acres, Kentucky Highway 820.

Richard Basil and Vera Basil to Larry Williams, .422 acres, Jack Smith Road, $38,000.

Roger K. Mercer and Terri K. Mercer to Gregory S. Weir and Lesley B. Weir, Lot 4, Pinnacle Subdivision, $380,000.

Veronika L. Wells to Vintique LLC, two tracts, South Public Square.

Spring Corporation to Ashley Devault, Lot 33, Cedar Ridge Bay Subdivision, $140,000.

Harold M. Nuckols and Gylinda L. Nuckols to Bobby J. Combs and Sherry B. Combs, 1.067 acres (tract 15), Arnold Drive, $10,000.

Jerry Lacy and Kathleen Lacy to Timothy Vanmeter and Shelly Vanmeter, tract one, Happy Landing, $75,000.

Store Master Funding III LLC to Harvest Investment Group II LLC, 1.9931 acres, Happy Valley Street, $400,000.

Regina L. Warren, Ethan E. Clark, Kristyn Clark, Charles E. Clark and Dawn E. Clark to Samuel G. Williamson, Stacy L. Williamson and Brian A. Williamson, 3.39 acres, Watts Creek Road, $19,650.

Robert T. Morrison and Teresa D. Morrison to Tobey Y. Baxter and James R. Baxter, Lot, Pace Street, $280,000.

Rajitha R. Madadi and Venkatesh R. Madadi to John M. Neu and Pamela K. Neu, .533 acres (lot one), Yellow Buckeye Lane.

David K. Nunn and Karen S. Nunn to Christopher A. Laporrt and Yvonne M. Laport, two tracts, Highway 31W, $105,000.

Joyce Rodriguez, Joyce Matthews, Ben Rodriguez and Judith Rodriguez to Marilyn A. Jones, two tracts, Joe Peterson Lane.

Marilyn A. Jones to Samantha Jo Matthews, two tracts, Joe Peterson Lane.

Oct. 16, 2020:

Brenda Niles and Daryl H. Niles to Ralph H. Brewer and Linda F. Brewer, Unit Week 27/ Unit

M6, Park Place Resorts.

James C. Coomer and Joan C. Coomer to Curtis S. Rafferty and Karyn B. Rafferty, 2.00 acres,

Happy Hollow Road, $130,000.

Lyle Myron Wells and Sonya Lea Wells to Jose R. Sanchez and Jose R. Sanchez Forteza, .53

acres (Lot one), Dripping Springs Road, $99,000.

William R. Combs and Neila Combs to James Harp, 3.72 acres, Beech Tree Lane, $82,500.