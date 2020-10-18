Sue Osborne Hurt, 75, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Bowling Green, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric, a former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing and Dollar General and member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Warren Adair Osborne and Evelyn Nicole Allen Osborne and wife of the late Steven Foster Hurt.

She is survived by 2 daughters: Lisa Vincent, Scottsville, KY and Tonya Edge, Louisville, KY;

2 sisters and caretakers: Rita Desman and husband, David and Vicki Grissom and husband, Gary, all of Scottsville, KY;

5 grandchildren: Sarah, Kayley and Kerrie Vincent; Zack and Amber Edge and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Harper officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Tuesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association social distancing and face mask are recommended and no PUBLIC lounge is available.