Sunday 18th October 2020
Sue (Osborne) Hurt

Sue Osborne Hurt, 75, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Medical Center at Scottsville.  The Bowling Green, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric, a former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing and Dollar General and member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.  She was a daughter of the late Warren Adair Osborne and Evelyn Nicole Allen Osborne and wife of the late Steven Foster Hurt.

 

She is survived by 2 daughters: Lisa Vincent, Scottsville, KY and Tonya Edge, Louisville, KY;

2 sisters and caretakers: Rita Desman and husband, David and Vicki Grissom and husband, Gary, all of Scottsville, KY;

5 grandchildren: Sarah, Kayley and Kerrie Vincent; Zack and Amber Edge and several great grandchildren.

 

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Harper officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Tuesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.  According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association social distancing and face mask are recommended and no PUBLIC lounge is available.

