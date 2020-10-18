Mark A. Ausbrooks, 63 of Bowling Green died Friday, October 16 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Kenneth Bobby Ausbrooks and Freda Poteet Stratton who survives. He was employed at the Metro Nashville Airport.

His survivors include his son, Michael Colby Ausbrooks; one brother, Ronald Wayne Ausbrooks (Joan), one sister, Sheila Parker (Jeff); two grandchildren, Kaylee and Carter Ausbrooks; several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family memorial service at a later date as cremation was chosen. Arrangements entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.