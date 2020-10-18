Jerry Wayne Carter, 59, of Adolphus, KY passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence. The Indianapolis, IN native was a heat and air contractor. He was a son of the late Luther Eugene Carter and Audrey Jean Gribbons Hughes.

He is survived by 1 son: Ben Carter, Adolphus, KY;

1 daughter: Kelly Alred and husband, Phillip, Adolphus, KY;

His former wife: Mary Ann Carter, Adolphus, KY;

1 brother: Mike Carter, Scottsville, KY;

1 sister: Darlene Carter, Scottsville, KY;

A sister-in-law: Peggy Carter, Scottsville, KY;

2 grandchildren: Ethan Alred and Ashlyn Alred;

Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his step father: Ricky Hughes; 1 sister: Sue Batchelor and 2 brothers: Roger Carter and Doug Carter.

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Monday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in Carter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and after 7:00 a.m. until funeral time Monday at Goad Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association social distancing and face mask are recommended and no PUBLIC lounge is available.