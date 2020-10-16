Terry “Tommy” Eugene Alley, 56, of Carthage, TN, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, October 16th, at his home.

Tommy was born in Monroe County, KY, on May 26, 1964, a son of the late Esther Chloe (Copas) and Melvin Alley.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, William and Joe Alley, and one sister, Francis Ione Alley.

Tommy was a member of Calvary Christian Assembly. He worked as a mechanic and in delivery for D.T. McCalls.

Terry is survived by his companion since 2013, Dorothy James, of Carthage, TN, and sister, Mary Fann, of Gainsboro, TN and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Wilson Basil Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.