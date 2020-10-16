Bess Williams, age 99, of Glasgow, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Barren County Health Care. She was born in Glasgow on January 31, 1921 to the late Eugene Greer and the late Maude (Underwood) Greer. She was a seamstress for Kentucky Pants for over 40 years and a member of Caney Fork Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Eddie June Hale (Charles); one son-in-law, Jerry Ream; four grandchildren, Chuck Hale, Chris Hale, Andrea Ream Duvall (Brian) and Tony Ream; two great grandchildren, Courtney Hale and Cameron Hale; one brother, Bill Greer; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward Williams; one daughter, Glenda W. Ream; four brothers, John Greer, Stanley “Buck” Greer, Paul Greer and William Dean Greer; twin sister, Tress Garrett; two sisters, Mary Elliott and Emogene Button.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, October 19th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time for services Monday at the funeral home.

All those who wish to honor and remember Ms. Williams in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Williams.